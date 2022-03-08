Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.97 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

BA stock opened at $169.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.00 and its 200 day moving average is $211.13. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

