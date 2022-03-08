Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Xilinx by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,250 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,846 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $57,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

XLNX stock opened at $194.92 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.75 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

