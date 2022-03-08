Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after buying an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,575,000 after buying an additional 640,284 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock worth $11,821,003. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.