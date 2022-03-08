Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $206.53 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.01 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

