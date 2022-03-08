Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Charles Peal Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 971 ($12.72), for a total transaction of £67,970 ($89,059.22).

Charles Peal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Charles Peal sold 1,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £9,700 ($12,709.64).

Shares of LON:LOK opened at GBX 870 ($11.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.01 million and a P/E ratio of 78.38. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 580 ($7.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,085 ($14.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 999.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 904.39.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Lok’nStore Group (Get Rating)

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.