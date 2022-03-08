Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

