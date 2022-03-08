Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $466.15 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

