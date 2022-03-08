Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will report $6.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.57 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $26.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $28.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $31.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.33.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 164.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 233.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 39.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $5,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

