Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Purchases 9,600 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Western Union were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,587,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,101. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

