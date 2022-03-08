LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LexinFintech by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 98.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

