LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.
Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.
LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
