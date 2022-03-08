Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.02

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 728269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

