Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $86.65

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.65 and last traded at $86.65, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Legrand alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Legrand had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.