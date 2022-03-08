Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

