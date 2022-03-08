LegalZoom.com (LZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,389.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

