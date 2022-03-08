Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $489.15 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a one year low of $488.71 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $616.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

