Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 1,121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.6 days.
LIFZF traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $42.40.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
