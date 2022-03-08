La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About La-Z-Boy (Get Rating)
La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.
