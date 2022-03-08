L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 on March 25th

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of LHX opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

