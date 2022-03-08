Kusama (KSM) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $53.69 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $124.66 or 0.00320289 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06665249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,664.96 or 0.99345185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.