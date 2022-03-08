Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,957.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 121,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 115,576 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,433.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,452,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

