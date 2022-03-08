Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 193.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,688,000.

JPIB opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

