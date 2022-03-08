Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

KKPNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

