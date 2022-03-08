KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNOP opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNOP shares. StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

