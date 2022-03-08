Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSPHF remained flat at $$19.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.