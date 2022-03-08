Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.06 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Insiders have sold a total of 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

