Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to post sales of $39.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $39.75 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $35.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year sales of $157.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.10 million to $157.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $160.05 million, with estimates ranging from $156.69 million to $163.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. 15,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

