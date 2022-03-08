Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$210.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on KXS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up C$3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting C$146.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$128.40 and a 52 week high of C$229.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,707.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$180.83.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

