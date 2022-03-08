Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.83

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.83 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 96.76 ($1.27). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 100.05 ($1.31), with a volume of 24,471 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Kerry Group from £135 ($176.89) to £136 ($178.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.83. The stock has a market cap of £174.16 million and a PE ratio of 23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a €0.67 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

In other Kerry Group news, insider Marguerite Larkin bought 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £105 ($137.58) per share, for a total transaction of £297,675 ($390,035.38).

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

