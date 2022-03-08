Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($811.96) target price on the stock.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Kering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. Kering has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.