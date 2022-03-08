Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of KW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $24.81.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.