Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Update

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $268,490. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 31.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNY remained flat at $$12.95 on Tuesday. 11,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $942.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

