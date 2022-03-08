Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KMDA opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $244.86 million, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kamada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 208,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kamada by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kamada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

