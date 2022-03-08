Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KMDA opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $244.86 million, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kamada by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 208,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kamada by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kamada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
