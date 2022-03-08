Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives $66.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBAXY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 122,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,709. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

