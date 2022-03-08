JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 985,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after purchasing an additional 97,599 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 507,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 306,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 264,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JVAL opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27.

