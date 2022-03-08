JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JEMI opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 119 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.94.
