JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $95.00 Price Target for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.89.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $99.39 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $101.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

