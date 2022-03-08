JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Price Target to GBX 40

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.60% from the stock’s current price.

CINE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

Shares of CINE stock traded down GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 29.94 ($0.39). 9,680,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,124,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 26.27 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.64). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

