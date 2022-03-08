JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30.

