JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $306,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,975,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30.

