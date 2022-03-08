Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $33,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

