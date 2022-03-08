Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,735 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.04% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $335.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.04. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $33,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

