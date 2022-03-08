Jonathan Davis Sells 18,324 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($68,426.89).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rotork alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis acquired 42 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($197.56).

LON ROR traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 298.40 ($3.91). 1,810,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,845. Rotork plc has a 12 month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 332.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 343.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.56) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.06) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.56) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 420 ($5.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 405.30 ($5.31).

About Rotork (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.