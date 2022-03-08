Jonathan Davis Sells 18,324 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($68,426.89).
Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis acquired 42 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($197.56).
LON ROR traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 298.40 ($3.91). 1,810,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,845. Rotork plc has a 12 month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 332.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 343.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.91.
About Rotork (Get Rating)
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.