Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

JNJ traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $171.37. 651,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,737. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $450.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.