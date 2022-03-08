John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,597.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,937 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 363.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,277,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,419,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 220,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,662. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.

