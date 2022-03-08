John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $76.04. 444,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,209. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.