John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,745.80. 201,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,466. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,102.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,308.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
