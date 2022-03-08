John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

