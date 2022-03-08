JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,837. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after buying an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

