JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCDXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($27.17) to €23.80 ($25.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

