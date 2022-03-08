Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

JAZZ stock opened at $153.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.93.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

